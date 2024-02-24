This Terms of Purchase Cum /Sale Agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Agreement") entered on current date (hereinafter referred to as the "Agreement Date").

BETWEEN:-

DaaZ Limited (hereinafter referred to as "DaaZ")

AND you (hereinafter referred to as "Domain Buyer") If you are entering into this Agreement on behalf of a company or other legal entity, you represent that you have the authority to bind such entity to these terms and conditions, in which case the term "Domain Buyer" shall refer to such entity;

AND the domain seller who has advertised their domain name for sale via “Lease to Own” landing page of DaaZ

WHEREAS the DaaZ acts as a platform between domain buyer and the domain seller who would like to avail of the service offered;

AND WHEREAS the domain buyer and domain seller are interested in buying / selling of domain name at DaaZ platform; NOW, THEREFORE, for and in consideration of the mutual promises, benefits and covenants contained herein and for other good and valuable consideration, the receipt, adequacy and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, DaaZ , Domain Buyer and Domain seller, intending to be legally bound, hereby agree as follows:

This purchase cum sale agreement is a supplementary agreement and by agreeing to this agreement, domain buyer and domain seller also agreeing to the terms and conditions outlined in DaaZ.com user agreement: https://daaz.com/user-agreement

This agreement is an additional agreement that’s only applicable in case of a domain purchase/sale in lease. By clicking on the button “Lease to own now” you agree to this additional lease agreement

Price of the rzn.in : 1500 USD

Terms and Conditions:

Domain seller remains owner of the domain name until the price has been fully paid by the domain buyer Domain buyer and domain seller agree to keep the domain name with DaaZ.com until the price is fully paid. After the final payment, DaaZ.com will share the domain secret code and help to facilitate the domain transfer to the domain buyer Domain buyer agrees to pay the lease amount as per the above published lease schedule dates, these dates are firm dates and can’t be extended. Domain buyer is completely accountable and responsible to ensure the payment reached to the DaaZ’s designated bank account on or before the above published dates If the domain buyer failed to pay on time, domain seller has the right to terminate this agreement. In the event of agreement termination, DaaZ will give the domain name back to the domain name seller and domain buyer will not get any refunds for the prior lease payments made After paying the 1st month lease, domain buyer can request the name server modifications from DaaZ. DaaZ will facilitate the same changes for the buyer and allow the domain buyer to use the domain name DaaZ.com as intermediate party and will not be responsible for any disputes between the domain buyer and domain seller. Any conflicts between the domain buyer and domain seller must be resolved between them Domain buyer is accountable and responsible to ensure the domain name usage will be in a lawful manner. Any claims or damages occurred because of unlawful usage of the domain name is to be borne by the domain buyer If the domain buyer uses the domain name in unlawful manner and the domain seller has the right to terminate the agreement and the lease paid will not be refunded. Few Unlawful usage examples Hate or racial abusing content hosting

Hosting any virus or malware content

Intellectual property breaches

Hosting a website or content leading to any financial fraud

Hosting content to promote the pyramid schemes Domain buyer and domain seller indemnify DaaZ.com from any claim made by any party

Jurisdiction:

This agreement is governed by, and must be construed in accordance with, the laws of the England and Wales and the parties irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the England & Wales and their Courts of Appeal